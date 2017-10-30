Afghanistan gets Indian wheat via Iran: 10 key highlights of Chabahar port

India sent its maiden cargo of wheat to Afghanistan through the in Iran, bypassing on Sunday. The shipment will pave the way for operationalisation of the as an alternate route providing reliable and robust connectivity for central Asia.

The shipment was flagged off from the Kandla port in Gujarat with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani joining the ceremony through video conferencing.

10 things to know about in Iran:

— In February 2016, the Union Cabinet approved provision of credit of $150 million from EXIM Bank to the Islamic Republic of Iran for Development

— It will help in expanding maritime commerce in the region and facilitate growing trade and investment with Iran and other countries in the region

— Would provide opportunities to Indian companies to penetrate and enhance their footprint in the region. Near Chabahar Port, China has already constructed Gwadar Port in Balochistan province of Pakistan

— Memorandum of Understanding was signed between India and Iran on May 6, 2015, between Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari and his Iranian counterpart

— India would execute and operate two berths in Phase-I with capital investment of $85.21 million and annual revenue expenditure of $22.95 million on a ten-year lease

— The two berths will be operated by the India Ports Global Private Limited, a company promoted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and Kandla Port Trust - two major ports working under the Ministry of Shipping

— Ownership of equipment to be transferred to Iranian side on completion of 10 year period or for an extended period, based on mutual agreement

— Proposal includes establishment of Transit and Transport Corridor between India, Iran and Afghanistan using as one of the regional hubs for sea transportation

— India has already built the Zaranj-Delaram Road in Afghanistan as a connection point for the cargo reaching Zehedan