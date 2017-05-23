Agriculture to land leasing: NITI Aayog's policy initiatives get PM nod

The Centre’s main think tank, the had time and again recommended various policy initiatives to the government some of which have been readily accepted while others are in the process of being adopted or have been held back due to further consultation.

Since its inception more than two years back, the Aayog has taken a lead in recommending and framing several major policy initiatives.

These include, a roadmap for revitalization of agriculture, model land leasing law, roadmap for Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, a National Energy Policy, Road Map for Poverty Elimination, Development Strategies for North-East and Hilly States, Digital Payments, targeting 50- Olympic Medals, review of scholarship schemes for SC Students, A National Nutrition Strategy etc.

Of these many policy initiatives have been accepted by the government, while others are work in progress.

The Aayog’s suggestions on Digital Payments has been accepted whole heartedly by the government, while the recommendations of the high-powered panel constituted under Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been accepted though many of its recommendations are yet to be put into practice.

The Aayog’s road-map for revitalization of agriculture was discussed at length at various states whereby some common points were agreed upon that included, measures like remunerative price for farmers, enhancing the productivity of crops.

On model Land leasing Law, the draft has been shared with the state while some states have adopted and a special cell has been created in the to coordinate this major reform with the states.

Roadmap on Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana has been shared with the states and work is on to monitor the timely completion of projects under the same.

Among the less completed projects is the roadmap for elimination of poverty.

Work has started on this, but states haven’t yet come out in a big way in setting up their own sub-cells. The taskforce constituted in the Aayog on the same subject too hasn’t been categorically favouring a single poverty line to measure poverty, but instead wants specific indicators be used for social welfare schemes.

The report on Targeting 50 Olympic medals too hasn’t seen much progress in implementation. However, work has started on others like revitalisation of NGOs portal and as of now no grant id disbursed to any NGO unless it has obtained a unique id number from Darpan portal.

Its review of SC and ST scholarships has resulted in good rise in allocations. On the whole, the Aayog has initiated several policy measures in the last more than two years, some of which have been readily lapped up by the government, while others are still work in progress.

MAJOR POLICY INITIATIVES OF NITI AAYOG