Air passengers give a thumbs up to biometrics: Study

However, nearly a third of the respondents have expressed concerns over the privacy of their personal information. More than 7,000 passengers from 17 countries, including India, were part of the 12th edition of the Passenger IT Trends Survey conducted by air transport information technology provider SITA and Air Transport World.
Fifty-seven per cent of the respondents said they would prefer biometrics to a boarding pass or a passport for their next trip.
“Passengers who use biometrics are highly satisfied. In fact, (out of 10) they rated the experience 8.4, well above the ratings for face-to-face transactions at passport check (8) and boarding (8.2), demonstrating passengers’ acceptance of this secure technology to deliver a seamless journey,” the report says.
The overall level of passengers’ satisfaction is higher when travellers use self-service technologies. Baggage management is another area where technology is improving the passenger experience.
Nearly half (47 per cent) of all passengers took advantage of a self-service tagging option on their most recent trip, which is up from 31 per cent in 2016.
Similarly, self-service bag drop is also on the rise with 18 per cent of those surveyed opting for this facility, compared to 14 per cent last year.
The study points out that not many airports offer self- service bag drop which may be the reason for its slow adoption. However, 43 per cent of the passengers surveyed said they would avail of this service on their next flight.
In India too, the use of unique identification through Aadhaar could soon be mandatory to book air tickets.
The Centre is working on a proposal to enable passengers to zip through the airport if they use biometrics.
