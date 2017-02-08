All cash withdrawal limits to end from 13 March: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said that withdrawal limit for would be increased to Rs 50,000 a week from February 20 and that all cash withdrawal limits will be lifted from March 13.

On February 1, the removed the limits on withdrawals from current accounts, but it capped the overall limit at Rs 24,000 a week for savings bank account.



After the announcement on 8 November, the government had placed limits on cash withdrawals. had progressively raised the cash withdrawal limits at ATMs.