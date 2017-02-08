All cash withdrawal limits to end from 13 March: RBI

TRENDING ON BS
RBI policy highlights: Cash withdrawal limits to end from March 13
BS Web Team 

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said that withdrawal limit for savings accounts would be increased to Rs 50,000 a week from February 20 and that all  cash withdrawal limits will be lifted from March 13. 

On February 1, the RBI removed the limits on withdrawals from current accounts, but it capped the overall limit at Rs 24,000 a week for savings bank account.

After the demonetisation announcement on 8 November, the government had placed limits on cash withdrawals. RBI had progressively raised the cash withdrawal limits at ATMs.

