Bank insolvency Bill has safeguards for depositors

The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill dealing with the insolvency of financial services providers such as banks seeks to provide protection to bank deposits but the amount payable will be specified by the resolution corporation in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). At present, up to Rs 1 lakh of deposits per person are insured.

The Bill also places claims of uninsured deposits higher in the priority list. In the case of a bail-in, only those liabilities can be cancelled that are agreed upon by depositors. The FRDI Bill, ...