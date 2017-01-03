Banks may share transaction data with money sleuths

FinMin's pilot project to enable tax man to track electronic transactions such as RTGS or NEFT

The finance ministry is planning a pilot project that will allow tax authorities to access unique transaction reference numbers generated by banks. The ministry is working on the feasibility of the project, said a tax official. The ministry is considering setting up a dedicated team comprising Reserve Bank of India and income-tax department officials to maintain records of all unique transaction reference-related information. Unique transaction reference numbers can be provided on the basis of inputs received from the Financial Intelligence Unit and other sources. “At ...

Shrimi Choudhary