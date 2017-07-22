CAG, CSE rap crop insurance plans

Government-pushed insurance schemes have achieved little and only benefited entities in the sector, the office of the Union comptroller and auditor general (CAG) has concluded, as has another report from the non-government Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

The report says insurance companies had benefited by a cumulative Rs 10,000 crore in profit as on April, due to low claims reported in relation to the premium charged.

The gross direct premium of general insurance companies grew by 32 per cent, from Rs 96,376 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in 2016-17, nearly half of which came from crop insurance, the report said.

The was presented in Parliament on Friday; the analysis was released to the public.

The examines schemes - National Insurance Scheme (NAIS), Modified NAIS and the Weather Based Scheme (WBCIS), implemented during 2011-12 through 2015-16. The study analysed the new Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojan (PMFBY), which replaced all these schemes from kharif 2016 onwards.

Fundamental problems and issues remained almost the same in both the old schemes and the new The study says till this April, insurance companies collected a gross premium of Rs 15,891 crore, against claims of only Rs 5,962 crore, ensuring a profit of almost Rs 10,000 crore.

The percentage of non-loanee farmers as compared to loanee ones remained negligible.

A big reason for the low claim settlement in relation to premium collected could also be because of delays in states releasing their share of the subsidy; analysis says this was 32 per cent of the claims reported. In PMFBY, the rule says claims must be paid to farmers within three weekdays of yield data by insurance companies; yet, on-ground claims made for kharif 2016 were not fully settled.

This problem continues from the older schemes. In 2014-15, data showed 14 per cent of the claims remained unpaid when NAIS, MNAIS and WBCIS were in operation; this rose to 37 per cent in 2015-16.

The percentage of claims still outstanding was 32 per cent by the end of 2016-17, when the new was launched.

"Claim settlement is delayed when states don't share their portion of subsidy or don't complete (CCE) or the Centre doesn't release its share of subsidy," a senior official from state-run Insurance Company told Business Standard.

The actuarial premium rate charged by insurance companies under in 2016-17, says the report, was on an average a high of 12.55 per cent, much more than earlier schemes.

This also meant that the burden on the farmer was lower under but was much more on the government exchequer.

The noted Rs 32,000 crore released as premium subsidy and claims reimbursement to insurance companies under the old schemes might not have reached the intended beneficiaries — there was no record or data on this.

And, that due to poor implementation of the from 2011 to 2016, when the earlier Congress-led government was in power, Rs 3,622.8 crore was released to private insurers without proper verification.

The report also says in the revamped PMFBY, the threshold yields fixed by state governments for determination of claims was much lower, leading to lower settlements. CCEs were also fraught with discrepancies, making difficult the paying of legitimate claims.