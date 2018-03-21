Modicare gets budgetary support of Rs 852 bn: All you need to know about it

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the launch of Ayushman Bharat- National Health Protection Mission at a budgetary support of Rs 852.17 bn The scheme, which is popularly known as Modicare, which was launched during recent Union Budget, has the benefit cover of Rs 500,000 per family per year. Target beneficiaries of the proposed scheme will be more than 100 million families belonging to poor and vulnerable population. All you need to know about the scheme: Premium Under the Modi care, the government will invite bids from insurance companies to cover these 10 crore families. These insurance companies will tie up with healthcare chains where the insured will be treated. It's highly unlikely the poor will have to pay premiums since it's a promise to provide a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation

The is likely to be launched on August 15 or October 2, according to officials. Key takeaways of the healthcare plan — To avail the scheme poor people will have to link the Socio Economic and Caste Census 2011 with Aadhaar (though Aadhaar is not yet compulsory). — The scheme will be cashless — It will take care of hospitalisation, the secondary and tertiary care — Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the challenge is not resources for the scheme but challenge is its implementation.