Centre looks at tweaking trade tariffs to boost farm incomes

As Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh — all agriculturally significant — go to the polls next year, the Centre is looking at a revamp of its tariff policy on exports and imports of farm produce with a focus on protecting the interests of farmers. Relative stability in the production of oilseeds, pulses, cereals, and, to some extent, vegetables, despite two drought years, has prompted the government to rethink its strategy. The earlier approach, which leaned heavily on protecting the interests of consumers, kept farm prices low, a choice many ...