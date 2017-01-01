CEOs expect tax cuts in Budget 2017: BS Poll

Majority expect economy to slow down, but are satisfied with Modi govt's performance

An overwhelming majority of Indian chief executive officers (CEOs) think the economy would slow down in 2017 due to demonetisation of high-value currency notes, which has hit sales of most sectors, including automobiles, cement, real estate, construction, hotels & tourism, and consumer products. At the same time, CEOs are backing the Narendra Modi government, with 84% of those polled saying they’re satisfied with his government’s performance, especially rolling out tax reforms such as goods and services tax (GST). A poll of 25 CEOs conducted across top ...

BS Reporters