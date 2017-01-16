Citizens' pressure works, Bengaluru to get its own suburban railway finally

A decade-long fight by citizens to use the railway lines that circle India's tech hub to create a suburban train system for the city is finally taking off.

On Monday, the signed a pact with the Karnataka government to set up a company to run and manage the network, offering affordable and faster ways for commuters to travel across Bengaluru, where vehicles move an average of 10 kmph on the city's clogged roads.

Karnataka will contribute 80 per cent of the Rs 360 crore needed to convert 15 trains to electric commuter trains, with the remaining amount coming from the Railways. The first commuter train or (MEMU) was flagged off to Ramanagara, a district 35 km west of Bengaluru.

"We see the signing of the MoU as a good step. However, we really want this to translate into real work and see results," said Sanjeev Dyamannavar, founder of Praja Raaj, who has spearheaded the campaign for a network for over a decade. "We also want the infrastructure to be provided by the state government, for which we will continue to follow up."

The city, home to over 11 million people, had 6.59 million vehicles as on October, according to statistics on Karnataka's transport department site. With slightly over one vehicle for every two people, has among the highest concentrations of private vehicles that drive at speeds of less than 10 kmph on most arterial roads.

At the same time, public transport has struggled to scale. The first phase of the 32-km Metro, one decade in making, is expected to be ready by April. Plans are on to build the second and third phase, to be completed by 2025. Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has a fleet of 6,186 buses, but this is not enough to take private vehicles off the roads. The BMTC fleet size was reduced from 6,775 to the curren level in 2012-2013. While it plans to add 1,600 buses by March this year, 554 buses were scrapped. BMTC did not procure a single new bus in 2015.

Today, it takes around two to two-and-a-half hours by road from the city railway station to WhiteField, as against 45 minutes on a train.

In 2013, Karnataka chief minister committed funds for the system in his budget presentation, and Rail Minister Suresh Prabhu committed the Centre's contribution in the 2016 rail budget.

"I hope the state government provides land to the railways. This will benefit more than 40 lakh (four million) people on an immediate basis and make the city more liveable," says Mahesh Mahadevan, Head HR for Makino India Private Limited as well as part of the citizens activists group fighting for the Suburban Railways. "Rail connectivity is already available across the city, it is just about making it work."

J M Chandra Kisen, chairman for Center for Infrastructure, Sustainable Transportation and Urban Planning (CiSTUP), a research group at the says that the system is a much needed transportation support for the city.

"A large railway network is already existing across the city. Hence, the is a project that can be executed quickly without much infrastructure requirements. It will surely reduce the traffic, pollution and travel time for the people. It will ease the traffic from the roads," said Kisen.