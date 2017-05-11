Defence ministry unveils 'strategic partners' policy for defence production

On Thursday, before a closed-door gathering of private defence industry chiefs in New Delhi, the (MoD) unveiled its long-delayed policy for identifying “strategic partners” (SPs) – chosen companies that will partner global “original equipment manufacturers” (OEMs) in building defence platforms in India.

Industrialists present at the meeting say MoD bureaucrats ran through a slideshow that listed out the SP policy’s scope, the criteria and procedures for selecting SPs, and procedures for selecting foreign OEMs that Indian SPs would partner.

The policy’s initial aim is to shortlist six top companies as SPs in four technology segments – single engine fighter aircraft, helicopters, submarines and armoured fighting vehicles. A company can be nominated an SP in only one segment, and will have to indicate its preferences while applying.

In 2015, the had recommended selecting SPs to build defence equipment. Last year the VK Aatre Task Force laid down criteria for selecting SPs in ten technology segments, including aero engines, artillery guns, ammunition and smart materials. For now, however, the SP policy has been confined to just four segments to cater for urgently needed battlefield equipment.

This includes single-engine fighters, for which the air force has already initiated procurement. The navy has framed its requirements for its next six submarines under Project 75-I. And the army, after exploring the indigenous option of developing its Future Main Battle Tank with the Defence R&D Organisation, has changed its mind and issued specifications for buying foreign tanks.

For these procurements, which will all involve substantial in-country manufacture, the new policy envisages shortlisting Indian SPs and foreign OEMs through separate, but simultaneous, processes.

Shortlisting of Indian SPs

The first six SPs will be chosen from amongst Indian private firms in a two-stage process. To make it past the “first gate”, aspirant companies would have to meet stipulated financial and technical criteria. They must be Indian companies, as defined in the Companies Act, 2013; and have no more than 49% foreign holding, with no “pyramiding” of foreign holding.

The MoD’s stipulated financial criteria weed out all except large, established firms. These include: consolidated turnover of at least Rs 4,000 crore rupees for each of the last three financial years; capital assets of Rs 2,000 crore; and a minimum credit rating of CRISIL/ICRA “A” (stable).

The MoD will also consider companies’ records of wilful default, debt restructuring and non-performing assets.

Companies making it past the “first gate” would undergo “site verification” in what is termed “Stage II evaluation”. A MoD team would visit company facilities to evaluate financial parameters and technical capability, with equal weightage given to both.

In this second round of financial evaluation, it will be ensured that the applicant company’s solvency ratio (external debt to net worth ratio) is no higher than 1.5:1; and its modified solvency ratio (external debt plus financial guarantees to net worth ratio) is no higher than 2.5:1. The debt to EBIDTA (earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation) ratio can be no higher than 3.

The “technical evaluation” will scrutinise the companies’ projects (launched, on-going, and also completed) over the last five years; the vendors it has developed; its research & development (R&D) budget and successes; certification and accreditation; and the number of certified quality auditors and quality assurance/control professionals as a percentage of its total employees.

Shortlisting of foreign OEMs

OEMs for each weapons platform will be selected primarily based on the “range and depth of transfer of technology” they offer India. The indigenous content they propose, the eco-system and supplier base they will develop, their plan for skilling Indian workers and future R&D in India will be evaluated in shortlisting OEMs.

Preferably two or more OEMs will be shortlisted for each technology segment, but acquisitions will be taken forward even if just a single makes the cut.

Finalising a procurement

Once a shortlist of SPs and OEMs is available in a particular technology segment, the MoD can proceed with procuring that platform by issuing a “request for proposals” (RFP) to SPs in that technology segment. The RFP will mention shortlisted OEMs, so that the SPs can engage with them, choose an partner, and submit an offer in collaboration with that company.

The MoD would then evaluate the offers, giving 80% weightage to the price bid and 20% to “segment specific capabilities”. The winning company, which has the best aggregate score, would have to sign a contract that includes a ten-year “performance based logistics” contract (which guarantees a certain equipment availability at all times), life-cycle support, including the establishment of testing and proving laboratories, and equipment upgrades further down the line.

MoD sources say the policy, in its present form, will be cleared in a meeting of the MoD’s apex Defence Acquisition Council on May 15.