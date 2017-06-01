TRENDING ON BS
Modi govt trying to divert attention from GDP failure: Rahul
Don't blame decline in GDP growth on demonetisation: FM Arun Jaitley

He adds some slowdown was visible even prior to note ban

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses a press conference on 3 years achievements of NDA government in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: PTI

A day after gross domestic product (GDP) data showed slowdown of India's economic growth in the financial year (FY) 2016-17, particularly in the fourth quarter, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday sought to dismiss it as an impact of the only demonetisation and described 7-8 per cent economic growth as fairly reasonable and very good by the current global standard. 

At a press conference to detail the ministry's performance in three years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule, the finance minister, however, said non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks remain a major issue, which has hit private investment. 

Meanwhile, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia admitted that response to the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), a scheme for those depositing money through demonetised notes in the given two-month window, was not good as it drew only Rs 5,000 crore worth of declarations. 

Economic growth fell to at least four-quarter low of 6.1 per cent during January-March, 2017 and to a three-year low of 7.1 per cent in FY17. 

Jaitley said some slowdown was visible even prior to demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes announced by the government on November 8, 2016.

"Seven-eight per cent growth is a fairly reasonable level of growth and very good by global standard and reasonable by Indian standard," Jaitley said.

He said that demonetisation has led to a higher digitisation and tax base, adding, it has sent a message that dealing in cash is no longer safe.

On privatisation of ailing national carrier Air India, Jaitley said NITI Aayog has already given its recommendations to the Ministry of Civil Aviation to explore various options.

"It is for the Civil Aviation Ministry to explore various options," he added. 

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian said the proposed roll out of goods and services tax (GST) from July 1 will boost consumption and pull down inflation. 

