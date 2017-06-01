Don't blame decline in GDP growth on demonetisation: FM Arun Jaitley

A day after gross domestic product (GDP) data showed slowdown of India's economic growth in the financial year (FY) 2016-17, particularly in the fourth quarter, Union Finance Minister on Thursday sought to dismiss it as an impact of the only and described 7-8 per cent economic growth as fairly reasonable and very good by the current global standard.

At a press conference to detail the ministry's performance in three years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule, the finance minister, however, said (NPAs) of banks remain a major issue, which has hit private investment.

Meanwhile, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia admitted that response to the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), a scheme for those depositing money through demonetised notes in the given two-month window, was not good as it drew only Rs 5,000 crore worth of declarations.

Economic growth fell to at least four-quarter low of 6.1 per cent during January-March, 2017 and to a three-year low of 7.1 per cent in FY17.

said some slowdown was visible even prior to of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes announced by the government on November 8, 2016.

"Seven-eight per cent growth is a fairly reasonable level of growth and very good by global standard and reasonable by Indian standard," said.

He said that has led to a higher digitisation and tax base, adding, it has sent a message that dealing in cash is no longer safe.

On privatisation of ailing national carrier Air India, said NITI Aayog has already given its recommendations to the to explore various options.

"It is for the Civil Aviation Ministry to explore various options," he added.

Chief Economic Advisor said the proposed roll out of (GST) from July 1 will boost consumption and pull down inflation.