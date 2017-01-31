Eight core industries grow by 5.6% in December

Eight core industries register a growth of 5.6% in December 2016 on the back of healthy output recorded by and steel.

The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- was 2.9% in December 2015.

It stood at 4.9% in November 2016.

The core sectors, which contribute 38% to the total industrial production, expanded 5% in April - December 2016 compared to 2.6% growth in the same period last financial year, according to data released by the commerce and industry ministry today.

and production jumped 6.4% and 14.9%, respectively during the month under review. However, crude oil, fertliser, natural gas and cement output reported contraction.

Coal output declined by 4.4% in December 2016 from 5.3% in the same month previous year. Similarly, electricity generation too dipped by 6% as compared to 8.8% in December 2015.