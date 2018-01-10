Euphoria over 'fake'news on extention of GST return filing deadline

As rumour spread on Wednesday that the last date for filing sales return, GSTR-1, for the period July-November (July-Septermber for small and medium firms) had been extended till January 15, business houses fell over each other to offer their considered view to the media — which was largely on the lines that "the move was much required".

The euphoria didn't last long — within an hour the finance ministry issued a clarification that the "notification" about the extension of deadline was "fake". In effect, there was no change in the deadline, which got over on January 10.