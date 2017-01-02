Fact check: Modi's Dec 31 announcements

PM extended some old schemes and finally said yes to one that was legally mandated for past 2 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a slew of announcements in his speech on December 31. Business Standard did a status and fact check on some of the key schemes announced and how they link up to existing schemes of the NDA government and its achievements against each of them. Maternity benefits "We are introducing a nation-wide scheme for financial assistance to pregnant women. 6,000 rupees will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of pregnant women who undergo institutional delivery and vaccinate their children. This will help ensure nutrition before and ...

Nitin Sethi & Karan Choudhury