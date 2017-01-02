TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » Demonetisation

Modi's farm sops might mean little on the ground

Urban poor kept out of new affordable housing benefits
Business Standard

Fact check: Modi's Dec 31 announcements

PM extended some old schemes and finally said yes to one that was legally mandated for past 2 years

Nitin Sethi & Karan Choudhury  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a slew of announcements in his speech on December 31. Business Standard did a status and fact check on some of the key schemes announced and how they link up to existing schemes of the NDA government and its achievements against each of them. Maternity benefits "We are introducing a nation-wide scheme for financial assistance to pregnant women. 6,000 rupees will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of pregnant women who undergo institutional delivery and vaccinate their children. This will help ensure nutrition before and ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Fact check: Modi's Dec 31 announcements

PM extended some old schemes and finally said yes to one that was legally mandated for past 2 years

PM extended some old schemes and finally said yes to one that was legally mandated for past 2 years Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a slew of announcements in his speech on December 31. Business Standard did a status and fact check on some of the key schemes announced and how they link up to existing schemes of the NDA government and its achievements against each of them. Maternity benefits "We are introducing a nation-wide scheme for financial assistance to pregnant women. 6,000 rupees will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of pregnant women who undergo institutional delivery and vaccinate their children. This will help ensure nutrition before and ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Fact check: Modi's Dec 31 announcements

PM extended some old schemes and finally said yes to one that was legally mandated for past 2 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a slew of announcements in his speech on December 31. Business Standard did a status and fact check on some of the key schemes announced and how they link up to existing schemes of the NDA government and its achievements against each of them. Maternity benefits "We are introducing a nation-wide scheme for financial assistance to pregnant women. 6,000 rupees will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of pregnant women who undergo institutional delivery and vaccinate their children. This will help ensure nutrition before and ...

image
Business Standard
177 22