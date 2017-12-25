Firm domestic coking coal price upsets steel sector

The domestic steel sector, which has been facing supply glut globally, isn’t able to seek much relief back home either due to increase in input cost of coking coal. The coking coal prices, which were increased as much as 200 per cent in January this year to be linked with global prices, have not seen any revision since then. This comes at a time when the global coal prices have softened, promoting the case for imported coal for the steel sector.

The current price of Indonesian coal is $49 per tonne, a seven per cent fall in the past six months. Due to low availability and ...