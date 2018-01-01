Flipkart, Amazon, others to display MRP, expiry date of products from today

E-commerce players like Flipkart, and eBay will have to display maximum retail price (MRP), expiry date and other important details about the products up for sale on their sites, starting Monday. This is expected to assuage buyers' concern that e-sellers might be inflating prices much above the and then offering steep discounts, pocketing handsome gains in the process.





Source: in website. Earlier this year, the Department of had amended the Packaged Commodity Rules, 2011, and issued a notification under which sellers on all would have to disclose the actual of the product January 1 onwards. The were given a six-month window to comply with the order.

On in, some products were seen to be listed with MRP, while most others were not yet doing so as of Monday morning. Some like Flipkart, and had not started displaying products'



Source: website.



LocalCircles said that over 42% consumers had reported products being listed for a much higher price on ecommerce sites than their actual price in the market.



LocalCircles said that over 42% consumers had reported products being listed for a much higher price on ecommerce sites than their actual price in the market. is running a 'deals of the day offer' which will end at 12 pm. It is possible that the website starts showing MRPs after the deal ends. According to a LocalCirlces survey , as of December 31, most e-commerce websites had failed to comply with the norm.





Source: website. "Feedback from users suggested that only 10 to 12 per cent of the products on were now showing as they were being stocked by the themselves," a LocalCircles statement said.





Source: com website The ministry's order had also mandated that all human consumption products (food, medicines, cosmetics, contact lenses) listed on must also display expiry dates so the consumer could make an informed decision.

Many consumers had earlier reported receiving from products with only 30-60 days of remaining shelf life, and expressed their helplessness as they could not consumer these within the period. They were also dismayed by the fact that the return policy on such items is quite stringent.