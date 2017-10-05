Forbes India rich list is out: Ambani richest with $38 bn net worth, Premji 2nd

-
Even as the country is facing economic hiccups and the government facing criticisms from various quarters over its handling of the economy, the wealthiest people in India do not seem to be affected. In spite of businesses facing difficulties in the aftermath of the government’s demonetisation of high-value currency last November and its rollout of the goods and services tax (GST) regime in July this year, India’s 100 wealthiest tycoons have seen their combined net worth zooming to a whopping $479 billion, up 26 per cent from $374 billion in 2016.
According to the Forbes’ annual list of India’s 100 richest tycoons, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani remains the country’s richest, with a net worth of $38 billion, Wipro Chairman Azim Premji is a distant second on the list with exactly half the wealth. His net worth stands at $19 billion.
Here are the top 10 richest Indians by net worth on Forbes annual list of India’s 100 richest tycoons:
Net worth: $12.6 billion
To read the full list, please click here
