Forbes India rich list is out: Ambani richest with $38 bn net worth, Premji 2nd

Even as the country is facing economic hiccups and the government facing criticisms from various quarters over its handling of the economy, the wealthiest people in India do not seem to be affected. In spite of businesses facing difficulties in the aftermath of the government’s demonetisation of high-value currency last November and its rollout of the goods and services tax (GST) regime in July this year, India’s 100 wealthiest tycoons have seen their combined net worth zooming to a whopping $479 billion, up 26 per cent from $374 billion in 2016.



According to the Forbes’ annual list of India’s 100 richest tycoons, Reliance Industries Chairman remains the country’s richest, with a net worth of $38 billion, Wipro Chairman is a distant second on the list with exactly half the wealth. His net worth stands at $19 billion.



Mukesh Ambani

Net Worth: $38 billion Chairman, Reliance Industries

Azim Premji

Net Worth: $19 billion Chairman, Wipro

Hinduja Brothers Net Worth: $18.4 billion Ashok Leyland (Pictured: Gopichand P Hinduja, Co-Chairman, Hinduja Brothers)

Lakshmi Mittal

Net Worth: $16.5 billion CEO, Arcelormittal







Pallonji Mistry

Net Worth: $16 billion Chairman, Shapoorji Pallonji Group



Godrej Family Net Worth: $14.2 billion Godrej Group (Pictured: Adi Godrej, Chairman, Godrej Group)

Shiv Nadar Net Worth: $13.6 billion Chairman, HCL Technologies

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Net worth: $12.6 billion Chairman, Aditya Birla Group

Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi Net Worth: $12.1 billion MD, Sun Pharmaceuticals

Gautam Adani Net Worth: $11 billion

Gautam Adani Net Worth: $11 billion Chairman, Adani Group


