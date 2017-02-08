In a bid to attract global talent Japan has said it will soon introduce a new Green Card programme —billed as the fastest such system in the world — and expedite the granting of permanent residency to highly skilled professionals.
Forget H1-B: Japan just eased green card norms for skilled foreigners
It will now take just one-two years for skilled foreigners to get permanent residency in Japan
Agencies February 8, 2017 Last Updated at 10:44 IST
