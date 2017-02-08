Forget H1-B: Japan just eased green card norms for skilled foreigners

In a bid to attract global talent has said it will soon introduce a new programme —billed as the fastest such system in the world — and expedite the granting of to highly skilled professionals.





A spokesperson for JETRO told PTI that the new system will be introduced from April.

He said the new type of Japanese visa system entails fastest issuance for talented and highly skilled individuals, including IT personnel. Under the proposed system, individuals having a valid visa residing and working in can apply for a after 1-2 years, from 5-6 years earlier.

According to the present Japanese immigration control system introduced in 2012, foreign workers are graded by points based on aspects like occupation, income and academic background. Individuals who score 70 points or more are recognised as "highly skilled professionals" and granted in five years at the earliest.

JETRO officials are here to participate in the Invest Symposium organised in collaboration with CII and attract Indian companies' investments to under the Invest initiative.

The Invest programme offers consulting, information and facilities to Indian companies who are looking to explore as an investment destination. welcomes investment in areas like IT, pharma, auto and tourism, among others.

Urging Indian firms to invest in Japan, Maeda said that while investments from to India stood at Rs 955.98 billion up to 2015, those from India to were a paltry Rs 5.02 billion.

He said that is keen on attracting investments from Indian companies, especially in the pharmaceutical and ICT sectors.

“It will now take just one-two years for to get in as opposed to five years,” said Kazuya Nakajo, Chief Director General, External Trade Organisation (JETRO), at a press conference co-organised with industry body CII on Tuesday. Nakajo said the relaxation of the system and of visa requirement was part of the country’s three-pronged strategy to improve the environment for foreign companies.