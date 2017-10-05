Fresh investments to remain muted as slowdown continues

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) keeping its key rates unchanged, India Inc leaders said they do not expect the investment cycle to revive in the near future — especially for the capital-intensive sectors. India's bank rates are already among the highest in the world which is making it easier for foreign companies, who borrow abroad, to buy out stressed companies while local companies suffer, say chief executive officers (CEOs). Besides, the demonetisation and goods and services tax (GST) has already broken the backbone of many key sectors such as textiles and ...