Fresh investments to remain muted as slowdown continues

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) keeping its key rates unchanged, India Inc leaders said they do not expect the investment cycle to revive in the near future — especially for the capital-intensive sectors. India's bank rates are already among the highest in the world which is making it easier for foreign companies, who borrow abroad, to buy out stressed companies while local companies suffer, say chief executive officers (CEOs). Besides, the demonetisation and goods and services tax (GST) has already broken the backbone of many key sectors such as textiles and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?