From road building to logistics, NHAI to get a makeover

The Union government is planning to enlarge the role of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) beyond just highway construction. It not just wants NHAI to go in for international business but also plan for logistics parks. The NHAI’s enhanced role would come along with greater financial autonomy, including raising funds from overseas and renewed focus on building expressways. Greater financial and decision-making autonomy for the authority would allow it to execute and implement projects and take critical financial decisions ...