GES 2017 highlights: America First, Make in India can co-exist, says Ivanka

With less than a week left for Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), India is getting decked up for the delegates from 150 countries, especially US President Donald Trump's daughter

Ahead of her maiden visit to India, said she is looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Modi and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in Hyderabad, and is excited to attend a summit that is for the first time being co-hosted (by India and the United States) and themed (on women's entrepreneurship).

But can 'America First' and 'Make in India' work together? Ivanka, in a call with journalists from India and US on Tuesday, said President Trump's assertion of and PM Modi's call to 'Make in India' are not mutually exclusive or contradictory.

Putting speculations to rest, Ivanka, who is also advisor to the US President said, "most governments prioritise people of their country, but that is not in a vacuum.



Trump administration believes in strong engagement and collaboration with India to grow economies of both countries."

The common thread

Despite contrasting interests, Modi and Trump find themselves on the same page on various issues. Both leaders consider terrorism as common threat to the world peace. India and the US see further strengthening of their cooperation against terrorism. Trump administration has stated in the past that Pakistan needed to do more in curbing terrorism from its soil.

1. China is another uniting factor for and Donald Trump, who sees rising clout of Beijing contradictory to his vision.

2. India, on the other hand, is also concerned about China's support to Pakistan.

3. The US under Donald Trump has maintained that it is committed to deepen civil nuclear cooperation with India.

In order to make 'America First' and 'Make in India' work together, both sides need to find the middle ground and see whether they can cut a deal towards mutual gain.

Top things you must know about Ivanka's India trip

— Trump's daughter Ivanka will lead the US delegation at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES).

— She will be participating in the opening evening on November 28 alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi

— On November 29, Ivanka will be participating in two panels and is set to deliver a keynoted draft

— Ivanka will speak on 'Women Entrepreneurial Leadership' and 'Innovations in Workforce Development and Skills Training'

— Ivanka said that one of her main focus will be on increasing the bilateral ties between the US and India through the summit. "US and India will continue to work together to increase economic opportunities and inclusive growth. I very much look forward to my visit and seeing Prime Minister Modi," she said.

This year is the first time the GES will be hosted in South Asia, and the event will highlight India's enabling environment for innovation and entrepreneurship - including actions by the government to increase the ease of doing business, eliminating unnecessary regulations, and supporting start-ups. Over 1,600 delegates, including entrepreneurs and investors, from 160 countries are expected to participate in the three-day-summit.