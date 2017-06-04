3% GST on gold: The yellow metal will continue to shine; jewellers rejoice

Jewellers across the country are happy with the three per cent rate fixed on gold
jewellery under the Goods and Services Tax
(GST). The Centre has definitely considered the demand of the gold
industry while fixing the rates.
Currently, gold
jewellers pay one per cent excise and 1.2 per cent value-added tax (VAT) over and above the 10 per cent customs duty on bullion. This effectively works out to 12.43 per cent. With the introduction of GST
at three per cent for gold
and 18 per cent for making charges, and keeping customs at 10 per cent, the effective rate comes to 15.67 per cent. So, the effective price escalation on gold
jewellery comes to 3.24 percentage points. This is still a win-win for gold
jewellers; they would not have expected anything better than this, particularly after the chief economic advisor's report of Rs 10,800-crore subsidy on gold.
Besides, since the government will recover an additional Rs 6,000 crore from this industry, subsidy on gold
would come down, considering an annual consumption of 700 tonnes.
At present, there is no service tax on making charge of jewellery. The GST
council has not announced a similar GST
rate of three per cent on making charges of jewellery. So, GST
rate on making charges of jewellery falls within the 18 per cent tax bracket. Assuming a customer typically pays 12 per cent of the gold
value as making charges, gold
jewellery could become costlier, as the customer will have to pay an effective 4.6 per cent price of gold
as GST
on gold
jewellery -- 3 per cent on gold
and 18 per cent on making charges (see chart below)
DECODED: PRICE OF GOLD JEWELLERY UNDER GST
|
|
Assumed gross value (Rs)
|
GST rate (%)
|
GST value (Rs)
|
Total price (Rs)
|
Gold price
|
300000
|
3
|
9000
|
309000
|
Making charge (12% of gold price)
|
36000
|
18
|
6480
|
42480
|
Grand Total
|
336000
|
4.6
|
15480
|
351480
GOLD JEWELLERY: NOW vs THEN
Explained: How the price of gold jewellery will change after the introduction of GST (assuming gold price remains unchanged)
|
|
|
Now
|
After GST rollout
|
A.
|
Price of gold (100 gm 995, in Rs)
|
263636
|
263636
|
B.
|
Customs duty (10%)
|
26364
|
26364
|
C.
|
A+B
|
290000
|
290000
|
D.
|
Excise (1%)
|
2900
|
0
|
E.
|
C+D
|
292900
|
290000
|
F.
|
VAT (1.2%)
|
3515
|
0
|
G.
|
E+F
|
296415
|
290000
|
H.
|
GST (3%)
|
0
|
8700
|
I.
|
G+H
|
296415
|
298700
|
J.
|
Making charges (12% of gold price + customs)
|
34800
|
34800
|
K.
|
I+J
|
331215
|
333500
|
L.
|
GST on making charges (18%)
|
0
|
6264
|
|
|
|
|
Total price of jewellery (K+L)
|
331215
|
339764
|
Total taxes and duties (B+D+F+H+L)
|
32779
|
41328
|
Taxes and duties as & of gold value
|
12.43
|
15.68
|
|
|
|
|
Effective increase in taxes and duties
after GST implementation
|
3.24 percentage points
The industry also needs clarity on standardised billing procedures in the country for selling gold
jewellery, as some jewellers show making charges separately, while others include them in the price of gold.
The international norms say that making charges, wastages, and stones, among other things, must be shown separately in the sales invoice at the time of selling gold
jewellery. It is important to understand that most jewellers do not have their own manufacturing unit, so they would be paying 18 per cent GST
to workers making jewellery and collecting only three per cent from the customer. Thus, a jeweller needs to factor in the differential tax on making charge in the price of jewellery.
However, the industry has welcomed the government's decision, hoping this will not affect their business. However, this also means that there is no customs duty cut likely in the near future. Probably, the government does not want to look at customs duty on gold
as of now, given the price structuring of the sovereign gold
bond, which includes 10 per cent duty but excludes VAT.
With some states demanding rates as high as five per cent for gold
under GST, the industry could not have expected anything better than this. Under the current three per cent rate, gold
will keep glittering. The India Bullion and Jewellers Association has always demanded that the entire duty and current tax structure remain untouched under the GST
regime, and this has been fully accepted by the government.
The author is the national secretary of the India Bullion And Jewellers Association Ltd
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU