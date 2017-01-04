Govt calls meeting of Geneva officials to discuss WTO issues

-
-
The Commerce Ministry on Tuesday said it has convened a meeting of senior Indian officials from Geneva to discuss all World Trade Organization (WTO)-related issues, including the proposed trade facilitation pact in services.
“I am having a review this month. Calling all WTO people from Geneva to talk about what is actually happening (in WTO) and where are we post-Nairobi,” Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
She said that the proposal floated by India in WTO to start negotiations for a trade facilitation agreement in services will also be deliberated upon in the meeting, which is expected to be held by mid-January.
“Geneva team is called so that it becomes part of the Argentina Ministerial meeting in December this year,” she added. India is pushing for a trade agreement (TFA) on services as members of the global trade body WTO have concluded a similar pact for the goods sector. The proposal aims at easing movement of professionals and cut transaction costs.
