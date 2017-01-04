TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Infrastructure projects to get rating system soon
Business Standard

Govt calls meeting of Geneva officials to discuss WTO issues

India is pushing for a trade agreement on services as members of the global trade body

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Commerce Ministry on Tuesday  said it has convened a meeting of senior Indian officials from Geneva to discuss all World Trade Organization (WTO)-related issues, including the proposed trade facilitation pact in services.
 
“I am having a review this month. Calling all WTO people from Geneva to talk about what is actually happening (in WTO) and where are we post-Nairobi,” Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.


 
She said that the proposal floated by India in WTO to start negotiations for a trade facilitation agreement in services will also be deliberated upon in the meeting, which is expected to be held by mid-January.
 
“Geneva team is called so that it becomes part of the Argentina Ministerial meeting in December this year,” she added. India is pushing for a trade agreement (TFA) on services as members of the global trade body WTO have concluded a similar pact for the goods sector. The proposal aims at easing movement of professionals and cut transaction costs.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Govt calls meeting of Geneva officials to discuss WTO issues

India is pushing for a trade agreement on services as members of the global trade body

India is pushing for a trade agreement on services as members of the global trade body The Commerce Ministry on Tuesday  said it has convened a meeting of senior Indian officials from Geneva to discuss all World Trade Organization (WTO)-related issues, including the proposed trade facilitation pact in services.
 
“I am having a review this month. Calling all WTO people from Geneva to talk about what is actually happening (in WTO) and where are we post-Nairobi,” Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
 
She said that the proposal floated by India in WTO to start negotiations for a trade facilitation agreement in services will also be deliberated upon in the meeting, which is expected to be held by mid-January.
 
“Geneva team is called so that it becomes part of the Argentina Ministerial meeting in December this year,” she added. India is pushing for a trade agreement (TFA) on services as members of the global trade body WTO have concluded a similar pact for the goods sector. The proposal aims at easing movement of professionals and cut transaction costs.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Govt calls meeting of Geneva officials to discuss WTO issues

India is pushing for a trade agreement on services as members of the global trade body

The Commerce Ministry on Tuesday  said it has convened a meeting of senior Indian officials from Geneva to discuss all World Trade Organization (WTO)-related issues, including the proposed trade facilitation pact in services.
 
“I am having a review this month. Calling all WTO people from Geneva to talk about what is actually happening (in WTO) and where are we post-Nairobi,” Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
 
She said that the proposal floated by India in WTO to start negotiations for a trade facilitation agreement in services will also be deliberated upon in the meeting, which is expected to be held by mid-January.
 
“Geneva team is called so that it becomes part of the Argentina Ministerial meeting in December this year,” she added. India is pushing for a trade agreement (TFA) on services as members of the global trade body WTO have concluded a similar pact for the goods sector. The proposal aims at easing movement of professionals and cut transaction costs.

image
Business Standard
177 22