Govt calls meeting of Geneva officials to discuss WTO issues

India is pushing for a trade agreement on services as members of the global trade body

The Commerce Ministry on Tuesday said it has convened a meeting of senior Indian officials from Geneva to discuss all World Trade Organization (WTO)-related issues, including the proposed trade facilitation pact in services.



“I am having a review this month. Calling all people from Geneva to talk about what is actually happening (in WTO) and where are we post-Nairobi,” Commerce Minister said.



She said that the proposal floated by India in to start negotiations for a trade facilitation agreement in services will also be deliberated upon in the meeting, which is expected to be held by mid-January.



“Geneva team is called so that it becomes part of the Ministerial meeting in December this year,” she added. India is pushing for a trade agreement (TFA) on services as members of the global trade body have concluded a similar pact for the goods sector. The proposal aims at easing movement of professionals and cut transaction costs.



Press Trust of India