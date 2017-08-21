Govt gears up to list IRFC, IRCTC by January

The government is gearing up to list Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) by November 2017 and January 2018, respectively, Business Standard has learnt. The two market debuts, through initial public offerings (IPOs), are part of the Centre’s plan to list a number of public sector undertakings (PSUs) from railways, defence, and insurance in view of an ambitious disinvestment target of Rs 72,500 crore for 2017-18. According to multiple sources close to the development, the ministries of finance and railways ...