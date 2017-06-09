Govt showers Rs 16,000-crore bailout to hydropower sector

The Centre has decided to provide a Rs 16,000-crore bailout package to the hydropower sector, drowning under a spate of stalled and stressed projects. This is the first package for the power sector provided by the current government. This package includes a 4 per cent interest subvention to projects with total capacity of 11,639 Mw and the creation of a Hydro Power Development Fund. The fund would be financed with either coal cess, or from the National Clean Energy Fund or the pool for the Development of North Eastern Region (DONER). This would be granted to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?