Govt to bear MDR charges on digital transactions of up to Rs 2,000

The government of India (GoI) will reimburse merchant discount (MDR) charges to banks on payments made through debit cards, and Aadhaar Pay in order to boost digital in India. It will be effective from 1st January 2018, the same as the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) revised guidelines on MDR charges for

The outgo on account of reimbursement for MDR charges is estimated to be Rs 2,512 crore over the next two years. The amount to be reimbursed to the banks' Rs 1,050 crore in FY19 and Rs 1,462 crore in FY20 for of value less than Rs 2,000, said the Union government in a press statement.

The government has set up a committee of secretaries from both the Department of Financial Services and Ministry of Electronics & IT and the CEO, (NPCI) to look into the industry cost structure of such transactions, which will form the basis to determine the levels of reimbursement.

"The compensation to banks will help to cover costs incurred in managing card payment operations. This should give push to volumes in digital banking space and enable to beef up merchant acquisition infrastructure," said P K Gupta, managing director of retail and digital banking, State Bank of India.

Deepak Chandnani, managing director of Worldline, South Asia, and West Asia, said, “Benefits to merchants will be two-pronged — one, they will bear zero cost for electronic debit card and two, it will reduce the need and cost of handling cash at the outlet.”

The average ticket size for debit card is around Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500 bringing MDR for merchants to zero, according to Vishwas Patel, co-chair of the Payments Council of India. "In Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, cost of MDR was the biggest pain point for digital Now instead of banks trying to push, it will be merchants asking for POS machines and that's how the paradigm will change," he added.

Presently, for below Rs 1,000 the MDR is 0.25 per cent and between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 currently attract an MDR of 0.5 per cent, while one per cent MDR is levied against of Rs 2,000 or more.

Under the revised slabs of the MDR, for small merchants with annual revenues of less than Rs 20 lakh, MDR is 0.4 per cent of the transaction value, or Rs 200, whichever is lower. For all other merchants, the MDR is at 0.9 per cent of the transaction value, or Rs 1,000, whichever is lower.

Earlier this week, in defense of the regulator’s decision, RBI Deputy Governor, B P Kanungo said that all of the large acquiring banks are incurring losses on account of MDR as they are unable to recover the cost for setting up the infrastructure.

Kanungo maintained that the RBI's policy was aimed at the twin objectives of boosting debit card transactions, especially for smaller merchants, and also to make it worthwhile for banks to recover a part of the cost so as to invest in infrastructure for making secure.

The government decision may come as a respite for retailers; however, there are still some issues which need to be addressed.

Devang Neralla, chief executive of Atom Technologies, said that this development still doesn’t solve the problem of equitable distribution. He stated that this poses the question of time of recovery, adding that receiving the reimbursement (money) from the government is difficult.