GST Council meet: Here's the complete list of revised items

GST Council, the apex decision making body on Goods and Services Tax (GST), on Thursday revised rates on 29 items and 53 categories of services, finance minister Arun Jaitley said after the council's 25th meeting held in New Delhi. Here's the complete list of revised items. * Council cuts GST on mehendi cones to 5 per cent from 18 per cent earlier * GST Council cuts rates on sugar boiled confectionery to 12 per cent from 18per cent earlier. * GST Council cuts tax rate on bio-diesel to 12 per cent from 18 per cent earlier. * GST Council cuts tax rate on drinking water packed In 20 litres bottles to 12 per cent from 18 per cent. * Rice Bran will now attract 0 per cent tax from 5 per cent earlier. * GST Council cuts tax rate on velvet fabric to 5 per cent from 12 per cent earlier. * GST Council cuts tax rate on drip irrigation system, mechanical sprayer to 12 per cent from 18 per cent * GST Council cuts tax rate on domestic LPG by private companies to 5 per cent from 18 per cent earlier. * Motor vehicle will now attract 18 per cent tax from earlier 28 per cent
