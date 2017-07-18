GST cuts down trucks' travel time: Illegal traffic is off highways

The introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) has reduced the travel time of goods-laden trucks plying across states. But, the reduction is more due to thinner traffic, as scared illegal transporters are staying home, than because of lesser red tape. While a 15-20 per cent cut in travel time, claimed by some government officials, is not uniform across the country, and at best is limited to certain pockets, its durability could be put to the real test when the highways bounce back from the GST-induced lull. Business Standard reporters travelled on two trucks on ...