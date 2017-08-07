GST impact: Surat textile traders may go on strike again

The Rs 50,000-crore Surat-based textile industry says it is unimpressed at, the recent goods and services tax (GST) cut on third-party services, popularly known as job work. The city’s textile traders plan to have a meeting on Tuesday with national counterparts on the course of action, including a possible renewal of their earlier strike. The 75,000-odd textile traders had resumed business on July 19 after the government had assured revision of rates in the August 5 GST Council meeting. Their strike had begun on June 16, with an estimated loss of Rs 5,000 crore ...