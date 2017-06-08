TRENDING ON BS
GST impact: Wet Grinder industry fears major blow with 28% rate

Item, mostly used by poor people, will attract the rate applicable to luxury items

T E Narasimhan  |  Coimbatore 

The wet grinder industry in Coimbatore, which supplies the product to the rest of the country, is protesting at the 28 per cent rate fixed on it under the coming goods and services tax (GST). The present value added tax (VAT) rate is four per cent. This development comes when manufacturers in Coimbatore were expecting the replacement market to pick up. They were also planning to expand in the northern states. "We got good enquiries from the north but with this 28 per cent rate, nobody will buy," says M Radhakrishnan, president, Coimbatore Wet Grinders and Accessories ...

The wet grinder industry here, which supplies the rest of the country, is protesting at the 28 per cent rate fixed on it under the coming goods and services tax (GST). The present value added tax (VAT) rate is four per cent. This development comes when manufacturers here were expecting the replacement market to pick up. They were also planning to expand in the northern states."We got good enquiries from the north but with this 28 per cent rate, nobody will buy," says M Radhakrishnan, president, Coimbatore Wet Grinders and Accessories Manufacturers Association (Cowma)." A 28 per cent rate translates to a price increase of Rs 840 a unit, of which the reimbursible bit is only Rs 240."I don't think customers will absorb the price increase. This is crushing both sides (them and manufacturers)," said Radhakrishnan. He noted that the overwhelming majority of manufacturers had been exempt so far from excise duty, owing to their small-scale or micro size. Cowma has urged that the GST rate be .. The wet grinder industry in Coimbatore, which supplies the product to the rest of the country, is protesting at the 28 per cent rate fixed on it under the coming goods and services tax (GST). The present value added tax (VAT) rate is four per cent. This development comes when manufacturers in Coimbatore were expecting the replacement market to pick up. They were also planning to expand in the northern states. "We got good enquiries from the north but with this 28 per cent rate, nobody will buy," says M Radhakrishnan, president, Coimbatore Wet Grinders and Accessories ... image
