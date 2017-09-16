I-T dept's Mumbai zone surpasses national revenue collection average

JUST IN
The country’s gross revenue collection also grew 11.81 per cent at Rs 3,36,402.6 crore from Rs 3,00,874,6 crore a year ago

Gross revenue collections by the Mumbai zone of the income tax (I-T) department grew 13.17 per cent at Rs 1,03,837.6 crore, surpassing the national average at 11.81 per cent as on September 14.
 
Mumbai zone’s gross collection was at Rs 91,753.5 crore in the year-ago period.

 
The country’s gross revenue collection also grew 11.81 per cent at Rs 3,36,402.6 crore from Rs 3,00,874,6 crore a year ago. Similarly, the Mumbai zone’s revenue collection from international taxation also grew 36.64 per cent at Rs 8,591.6 crore from Rs 6,287.9 crore a year ago, department sources told PTI here on Friday.
 
Meanwhile, Pramod Chandra Mody took over as principal chief commissioner of income tax and head of Mumbai zone of the department from Pawan Parmar Singh here on Friday.
 
Singh, who was holding the additional charge as chief commissioner of international taxation in Mumbai, has been transferred to Bhopal as principal chief commissioner of income tax and head of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states for the department. Singh is due to retire on October 31.

Prior to it, Mody was working as principal chief commissioner of income tax in Ahmedabad.
First Published: Sat, September 16 2017. 01:10 IST

