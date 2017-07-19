In last five years, real farm income has increased only marginally by 0.4%

In five years to 2015-16, inflation-adjusted farm income per cultivator grew at only 0.44% a year, according to this March 2017 policy paper by National Institution for Transforming (NITI) Aayog. Since 1993-94, it has risen 108.5% to Rs 44,027 in 2015-16 in real terms, the paper reveals.

Data for the number of cultivators is available only up to 2011-12. Figures for later years have been estimated by assuming that people will continue to leave at the same rate as between 2004-05 and 2011-12.

In 2011-12, 64% of the was engaged in agriculture, according to the NITI Aayog’s estimates based on data from Central Statistical Office and National Sample Survey Organisation.

Between 2004-05 and 2011-12, the number of people employed in in rural areas fell at an annual rate of 2.04% or by 34 million. At this rate, the in is expected to come down to 55% by 2022-23, according to the NITI Aayog’s analysis.

In five years to 2015-16, prices received by for their produce are estimated to have risen by 6.88% even as prices they paid for buying goods and services, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labour, went up by 10.52%, according to the paper.

In 29 years to 2011-12, farm income per cultivator has remained stagnant around 32-33% of a non-farm worker’s income, according to NITI Aayog’s analysis.

Farm income per cultivator was 34% of those working in the non-farm sector in 1983-84. This slipped to 33% a decade later and dropped further to 24.5% in 2004-05. It has increased again to around the 1983-84 level at 32% in 2011-12.

