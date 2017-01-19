Income-tax returns to require Aadhaar number

All bank accounts to be seeded with Aadhaar by Mar 31, Aadhaar to be made mandatory for PDS as well

The government plans to make linking of Aadhaar with income-tax returns mandatory in the next fiscal and link all bank accounts to the unique identity number by end of this financial year itself. Sources in the government said the work on both fronts is moving steadily and relevant amendments to the income-tax rules for this budget are under ‘active discussion’ to ensure mandatory linkage of tax returns to Aadhaar numbers. At the same time the Aadhaar-based authentication of beneficiaries for subsidised grains is being expanded to Gujarat and Haryana as well. ...

Nitin Sethi & Sai Manish