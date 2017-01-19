Income-tax returns to require Aadhaar number

The government plans to make linking of Aadhaar with income-tax returns mandatory in the next fiscal and link all bank accounts to the unique identity number by end of this financial year itself. Sources in the government said the work on both fronts is moving steadily and relevant amendments to the income-tax rules for this budget are under ‘active discussion’ to ensure mandatory linkage of tax returns to Aadhaar numbers. At the same time the Aadhaar-based authentication of beneficiaries for subsidised grains is being expanded to Gujarat and Haryana as well. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?