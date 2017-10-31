India breaks into top 100 club in ease of doing business



India has for the first time broken into the club of the top 100 nations easiest to do business in.

The World Bank's Doing Business Report 2018, released on Tuesday, showed that the country's global rank in jumped by 30 places to reach the 100th rank.

The rank was 130th in the previous year.

India has also been adjudged the 5th best performing nation globally in reforming the

It also improved it's in six of the ten sub-categories used by the to judge the climate of business ease in a country.

"The systematic reforms by the country in a persistent manner has paid off." Annette Dixon, Vice President of South Asian region, said.



The multilateral agency has recognised reforms by the in eight sub-categories.

Among these, the biggest improvement in rankings was seen in the category of paying where India managed to reach 119th position from the 172nd position earlier.

The World Bank, however, did not specifically ask respondents about the implications of the Goods and Services Tax regime. While the multilateral body said that was not a majorly mentioned issue from the respondents side, it cautioned that the tax system would play out significantly in the rankings over the next few years.

In the protecting minority category, India is now the 4th best in the world, a jump of 9 ranks from the 13th place last year.