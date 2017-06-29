TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Wooden chest from Hoshiarpur among gifts from Modi to Trump
Business Standard

India needs single regulator to govern energy sector: NITI Aayog

To govern India's energy market to make its economy energy-ready in 2040

Press Trust of India 

India needs single regulator to govern energy sector: NITI Aayog

The NITI Aayog has made a case for a single regulator to govern India’s energy market to make its economy energy-ready in 2040. 

“Coal and upstream petro sectors have lacked independent, statutory regulators,” said the draft National Energy Policy, on which the central think tank has sought public feedback till July 14. “This is also expected to mainstream emerging energy tech and provide energy choices. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

India needs single regulator to govern energy sector: NITI Aayog

To govern India's energy market to make its economy energy-ready in 2040

To govern India's energy market to make its economy energy-ready in 2040
The NITI Aayog has made a case for a single regulator to govern India’s energy market to make its economy energy-ready in 2040. 

“Coal and upstream petro sectors have lacked independent, statutory regulators,” said the draft National Energy Policy, on which the central think tank has sought public feedback till July 14. “This is also expected to mainstream emerging energy tech and provide energy choices. 
 image
Business Standard
177 22

India needs single regulator to govern energy sector: NITI Aayog

To govern India's energy market to make its economy energy-ready in 2040

The NITI Aayog has made a case for a single regulator to govern India’s energy market to make its economy energy-ready in 2040. 

“Coal and upstream petro sectors have lacked independent, statutory regulators,” said the draft National Energy Policy, on which the central think tank has sought public feedback till July 14. “This is also expected to mainstream emerging energy tech and provide energy choices. 

image
Business Standard
177 22