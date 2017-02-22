India to double solar park capacity to 40 GW by 2020

The Union Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved enhancing the capacity of solar
park power projects to 40 GW by 2020. A total of 50 solar
parks would be set up to meet the new target. Earlier the target was to set up 33 solar
parks with a total capacity of 20 GW. The government aims to add 175 GW of solar
capacity during same period.
Solar
Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a subsidiary of ministry of new and renewable
energy (MNRE) would execute the projects along with the respective state governments. Land identification and selecting solar
power developer would be the onus of the state governments.
The Centre would give a grant of Rs 25 lakh for preparing the detailed projects report. “We would also provide Central Financial Assistance of upto Rs 20 lakh per MW or 30 per cent of the project cost including grid connectivity cost, whichever is lower,” said Piyush Goyal, minister of state for coal, mines, power and new & renewable
energy at a press briefing.
SECI would release the grant as per the milestones achieved. The current installed capacity of solar
in the country stands at 9000 MW. “Today's decision will contribute to long-term energy security of the country,” said Goyal.
Approval for 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro project by SJVN in Nepal
-
The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved investment proposal for generation component of 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project in Nepal by state owned SJVN Limited.
-
The project culminated as Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the government of Nepal located in the Sankhuwasabha Distt. SJVN has been entrusted to plan, promote, organize & execute the Arun-3 Hydro-electric Project.
