India to double solar park capacity to 40 GW by 2020

The Union Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved enhancing the capacity of park power projects to 40 GW by 2020. A total of 50 parks would be set up to meet the new target. Earlier the target was to set up 33 parks with a total capacity of 20 GW. The government aims to add 175 GW of capacity during same period.

Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a subsidiary of ministry of new and energy (MNRE) would execute the projects along with the respective state governments. Land identification and selecting power developer would be the onus of the state governments.

The Centre would give a grant of Rs 25 lakh for preparing the detailed projects report. “We would also provide Central Financial Assistance of upto Rs 20 lakh per MW or 30 per cent of the project cost including grid connectivity cost, whichever is lower,” said Piyush Goyal, minister of state for coal, mines, power and new & energy at a press briefing.