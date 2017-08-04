Indian seafood exporters may go under scanner in EU, exports to be impacted

Indian seafood
exporters may go under the scanner of European Union, the third largest market
of India, due to increasing incidence of traces of antibiotics
being found in the seafood
products exported from India.
Speculations are rife among UK importers
that EU
is considering a ban on aquaculture
product from India
though there is no authentic official data available from EU
Commission on such a move.
In 2016-17, EU
accounted for 18 per cent of the total $ 5.78 billion seafood exports
from India.
Trade sources said that there are increasing rejection of Indian shrimps for presence of antibiotics
like Nitrofurans and metabolites, AOZ and chloramphenicol. But of late the rate of rejection has come down. EU
Commission is also believed to be banning factories whose products have been rejected.
"While the commission has not taken any official action yet (the issue does not appear on any EU
agendas), the future of Indian aquaculture
imports is looking bleak. DG Sante (the Directorate-General Health and Food Safety) is seriously worried about the continuing finds of antibiotics
in Indian shrimp and dissatisfied with the response so far of the Indian authorities", an advisor of Seafish, which represents the UK seafood
industry, wrote to the importers.
It may be noted that the commission is extremely dissatisfied both with the continued non-compliances and the lack of progress made by the Indian authorities.
"In the light of what we know, it would be no surprise if we see the commission put up a proposal at the standing committees that Indian aquaculture
product be banned completely. The commission is having a summer shutdown at the moment, so no meetings will be taking place until September. We will look out for developments", the advisor said.
Last year, EU
had strengthened its inspection norms for aquaculture
products sourced from India.
Earlier, the norm was testing of samples from at least 10 per cent of the consignments which was enhanced to 50 per cent in 2016.
"EU
is a major market
for Indian shrimps. At least 19 per cent of the total exports
are directed to this market. Aquaculture
shrimps constitute about 60 per cent of shrimp exports.
So any such move would badly affect exports
and reputation and trust of Indian shrimps would come down. This would have negative ramifications for seafood
industry", said Rajen Padhi, Director, Exim consultant and a seafood
trader.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU