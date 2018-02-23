Insurance companies flag risks in states' trust model

companies have made a representation to the Centre for setting up a government-funded finance company as a buffer between themselves and the states — something akin to the erstwhile Power Trading Corporation — to make the ambitious (NHPS) work. They have also said the intermediate financial model of ‘trusts’ used by many states might be misused down the road. Instead, the operational corpus of the proposed company could be backed by the proceeds from the 4 per cent health and education cess proposed by Finance Minister in the for 2018-19. In their response to the finance ministry, 30 non-life companies have said the company could have shareholding from all of them. “All shareholder insurers can then subscribe to the universal health scheme underwritten by the special purpose vehicle on a subscription model”, they have argued. The attempt by the firms to ring-fence themselves in the NHPS, which they have assured the government will be a “grand success”, stems from their experience with the At one stage, the states floated a “trust” model because they could not balance their between the need to provide wider coverage with the demands for paying higher premium. The more people the states brought in as insured under the health scheme, the higher was the bill for subsidising their premiums. This made the states run into arrears, which by April 2017 had stretched to over Rs 50 billion in the Rs 200 billion estimated market for the scheme. So long as the money was not credited to the firms, they refused to honour the claims of the insured and this caused a political fallout. The via media was the formation of state-run trusts with funds to be contributed by the Centre and states to settle claims of hospitals with the companies picking up the tab later. The response by the companies sent through the General Council last week, an umbrella body, makes clear they are not in favour of this model. “The model will have an edge over the trust model because government funds are safer in a licensed company with strict regulatory oversight, especially investments of short-term surplus money,” the council argued. It added the trusts floated by the state governments were often private entities and “hence there is less scrutiny of their accounts”. The Union finance ministry had specially asked the companies to provide their opinion on the trust model. They have also claimed that the trust model tends to discriminate among companies. A fundamental point made by them in this regard is that the first port of call for all treatment has to be the primary health centres.

Since a large percentage of the population below the poverty line is migratory, linking them to these facilities, the companies argue, will be essential to making the work.