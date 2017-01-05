Investment pick-up in highways slipping on legal wrangles

Length of highways awarded and constructed between April and Nov 2016 is 5,688 km and 4,021 km

The Ghaziabad section of the National Highway-24 from Delhi to Meerut recently became a metaphor for what ails the roads sector. At a press conference last month, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “I am approached only by people who want to stop the construction of some road or the other. No one asks me when a project will start.” The National Highway-24 project has been delayed by at least five years because the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT’s) approval nod on some constructions was awaited. In November, the Tribunal approved ...

Megha Manchanda