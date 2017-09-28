It is too early to go down the path of fiscal stimulus: Piyush Goyal

With a select group of journalists, including Business Standard's Archis Mohan, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal responded to the article written by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha, and the road ahead for the economy. Sinha had attacked the handling of the economy, saying 5.7 per cent economic growth in the first quarter of 2017-18 basically meant 3.7 per cent in the older GDP series. Edited excerpts: Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha has criticised the government’s economic policies. The whole country and the world have seen that under the ...