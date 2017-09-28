It is too early to go down the path of fiscal stimulus: Piyush Goyal

With a select group of journalists, including Business Standard's Archis Mohan, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal responded to the article written by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha, and the road ahead for the economy. Sinha had attacked the handling of the economy, saying 5.7 per cent economic growth in the first quarter of 2017-18 basically meant 3.7 per cent in the older GDP series. Edited excerpts: Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha has criticised the government’s economic policies. The whole country and the world have seen that under the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?