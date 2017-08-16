Jobs, tourism, housing: NITI looks at startups to solve nation's woes

NITI Aayog, the country's think tank and finder of all solutions for everything starting from problems the country's economy is facing, to ways for Indian athletes can get more medals in Olympics, is now looking towards the startup community to find answers to India's woes.

From jobs, ease of doing business to almost everything under the sun starting from climate change, tourism, healthcare, skilling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and are meeting 212 entrepreneurs on Thursday to elicit their views on various policy initiatives. The PM also met entrepreneurs on Wednesday for a private chat over dinner.

After Prime Minister's magnum opus event Startup India in January 2016, this is the second such event where startup bosses are being called by the PM en-masse. This would also lead to a similar programme, where 180 young CEOs would deliberate on six subjects on August 21- August 22.

Starting from Paytm's top boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma, to CEO's and senior management of a number of startups are part of the event. Under the 'Champions Of Change' programme organised by NITI Aayog, young entrepreneurs on Wednesday began deliberations on six themes - New India 2022, Digital India, Emerging a Sustainable Tomorrow, Health and Nutrition, Education and Skill Development, and Soft Power.

"It is very encouraging to see that our Hon'ble Prime Minister and the government has invited opinions from change agents such as new-age entrepreneurs in solving key problems we face. I am confident that this initiative will result in some concrete solutions, and also prove to be an enabler to thousands of budding startups," Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO - said.

The Finance Minister Arun Jaitley met entrepreneurs at the event and ensured that efforts are being made to make the system efficient. "The system today is geared to drive change. Decision making too has become far more efficient," the FM said in his address to the entrepreneurs. Starting from Law and Justice, Electronics and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, railways and communications minister Manoj Sinha, minister for coal power and renewable energy Piyush Goyal, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, along with NITI Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya, interacted with private sector for transformation and inclusive growth across sectors.

After completion of deliberations, the entrepreneurs will make presentation to the prime minister on action points which could be incorporated in 15-Year Vision Document, a senior official said.

"Entrepreneurs need to focus on job creation, moving away from capital intensive or high skill jobs," Panagariya said. Ease of doing business has been a constant demand of startups who still find it hard to run a business in the country. The government has in the last few months come out with some policies to provide relief to Indian companies.

Most recently the government notified provisions for fast-track resolution of insolvency proceedings in what will come as major relief to struggling start-ups. Under this part of the code, also applicable to small companies, insolvency proceedings will be completed in 90 days.

According to industry data, around 95 per cent of startups are unsuccessful ventures and wind down within two years of operations. However, liquidation of the companies is a painful process that takes at least five years.

Points being discussed at 'Champions Of Change' event

* Building a healthy and safe India, enabling healthcare access to all with focus on rural health

* Reducing dropout rates to building world-class universities

* How India can become less-cash

* How best billions of data points can be used to give back to the country