Look beyond Heathrow, UK government tells Indian airlines

United Kingdom government wants Indian airlines
to look beyond the slot-constrained London Heathrow
airport and add flights to Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow.
UK' aviation minister Lord Tariq Ahmad, who is in India to negotiate a new air service agreement with India, held discussion with chief executives of Jet Airways
and Vistara on Wednesday. India and United Kingdom already have a limited open skies pact.
"Indian market is an important market for us. A major part of my visit is to look at how we can strengthen our relationship," Ahmad told Business Standard.
While the airline focus is largely on Heathrow
which is a key international hub, the UK
government is making a pitch for connections to other airports like Manchester and Birmingham and also London Gatwick.
He said the government makes no decision in slot allocation at Heathrow.
" I can't predict which new slot will open up (at Heathrow) and which airline will give up and that is a matter amongst airlines themselves," the minister said. A third runway has been proposed at Heathrow
and will be ready by 2025.
"It is a reality that people focus on London Heathrow
but there are many airports which offer both domestic and international connectivity, " the minister said adding there is a large Indian diaspora of 1.5 million spread across the country which can be source of traffic for Indian airlines.
"We want to work with India on aviation safety and security and regulatory environment. NATS (UK
air traffic service provider ) has already been working with Mumbai airport on capacity enhancement and we want that to continue," he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU