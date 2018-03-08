Modicare: Centre finalises 1,100 benefit packages, states still not ready

The Union government has finanlised around 1,100 health benefit packages to be given under the (NHPS), but state governments are yet to decide on the method to implement the scheme, apparently the world’s biggest, from August 15. “We will be holding another round of consultations with states as they are still seeking clarification. In the second round, we would be finalising the architecture and various implementation models that states can adopt,” says a senior official overseeing the rollout of the scheme. Last month, the Union health ministry and the had called state health secretaries to apprise them about the NHPS, often dubbed as Under the scheme, announced in the Union Budget, the Narendra Modi-led central government wants to provide a health coverage of Rs 500,000 to about 40 per cent the country’s population on a cost-sharing basis with the states. The Centre would be funding 60 per cent, whereas a state would have to contribute the remaining 40 per cent amount. Modi reviewed the progress of the scheme and is learnt to have asked official to speed up the implementation of the scheme in the penultimate year of his government’s present term. For this programme, the government is also planning to skip the pilot test usually carried out before implementing a major scheme or project in the country. “We already have the experience of running a similar scheme, the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna. The pilot will not be necessary,” the official adds. The success of the scheme, however, rests with states, which are currently finding it difficult to integrate the with their respective schemes, as the intended beneficiaries in both the schemes would be different.

The Centre’s scheme is based on the Socio Economic Caste Census, which identifies poor in seven deprived categories. Some states like Rajasthan and Gujarat cover people other than those listed in the deprived category. The Karnataka government recently announced it would cover all state residents in its scheme, while West Bengal has decided not to implement the