National logistics index: Gujarat, Punjab, Andhra best performing states

Gujarat, and are the best performing states in terms of mobility of goods and efficiency of chain, according to a new ranking of states brought out by the government.

Launched on Monday, the new Ease Across Different States (LEADS) index developed by the Commerce and Industry Ministry and Deloitte ranked states in terms of the logistical support they provided to promote goods trade.

The ranking is based on parameters such as the competitiveness of pricing, timeliness and availability of infrastructure and that of services, among others. It aims to encourage states to provide the policy push towards improving their logistics-related infrastructure.







Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Chhattisgarh made up the remaining top 10. Assam, Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir featured on the bottom of the list, owing to the lack of good transport facilities, scarcity of services and bad track record in timeliness.

The report was made after inputs of hundreds of respondents in the segment, including shippers, service providers, terminal operators and transporters from, across the country. The report referred to various industry estimates putting the size of the Indian market at $100-125 billion and growing at about 5 per cent annually. It also noted that services and infrastructure was highly concentrated in 15 states and Union Territories, which account for 90 per cent of total exports by value.

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu had said the segment was a crucial yet weak part of India’s export chain. “The commerce ministry is looking at as a separate subject. We need to identify the cost of This includes the turnaround time at ports, cost of power and the time it takes for goods to reach their destination,” Prabhu said on Monday.

At the third meeting of the Council for Trade Development and Promotion — a meet of trade ministers from all states with the Centre — held earlier in the day, the ministry has suggested that states look into these issues and remove red tape and inefficiencies. A senior commerce ministry official said discussions with the ministry of road transport and highways and ministry of shipping have been held on the issue and more meetings are expected over the next few weeks.

On the global front, India's position in the annual World Bank’s Performance Index had improved to 35 in 2016, the last time the report was published. This was a jump from the 54th spot India had occupied in the previous report.