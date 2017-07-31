New fiscal year, bureaucratic reforms likely to figure in PM's I-Day speech

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is likely to touch upon bureaucratic reforms and a change in the financial year cycle, among other issues, when he delivers his fourth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort next month, Business Standard has learnt. Highly placed sources said bureaucratic overhaul was the next big thing on Modi’s reform agenda and encompassed changes to the process of appraisals and appointments, besides allowing the lateral entry of more outsiders into the “steel frame” of governance. The PM’s Independence Day ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?