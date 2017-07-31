New fiscal year, bureaucratic reforms likely to figure in PM's I-Day speech

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is likely to touch upon bureaucratic reforms and a change in the financial year cycle, among other issues, when he delivers his fourth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort next month, Business Standard has learnt. Highly placed sources said bureaucratic overhaul was the next big thing on Modi’s reform agenda and encompassed changes to the process of appraisals and appointments, besides allowing the lateral entry of more outsiders into the “steel frame” of governance. The PM’s Independence Day ...