New IIP, WPI Series introduced, show benign macro numbers

Macro economic parameters improved in terms of industrial production in volume terms and wholesale price index under the new series of these indices. While the index of industrial production (IIP) rose 2.7% in March against 1.9% in February, inflation declined to a four-month low of 3.85% in April against 5.29% in the previous month.

Inflation on the consumer price index, which has already been revised to a new series, declined to 2.99% in April against 3.81% in the previous month.

The new series launched on Friday saw the in the two indices shifted to 2011-12 against earlier 2004-04 to bring them in parity with other macroeconomic numbers such as the consumer price index and the gross domestic product.

The new series of showed higher growth rates in most months in the period April 2012 to March 2017, as compared to the existing series. This is attributable to shifting of base to a more recent period; increase in number of factories in panel for reporting data and exclusion of closed ones and inclusion of new items and exclusion of old ones.

In new series of WPI, number of items covered increased from 676 to 697. In all 199 new items have been added and 146 old items have been dropped.

In the primary articles, new vegetables and fruits such as radish, carrot, cucumber, bitter gourd, mosambi, pomegranate, jack fruit, pear have been added. In the mineral group items like copper concentrate, lead concentrate and garnet have been added whereas copper ore, gypsum, kaolin, dolomite, magnesite have been deleted. Natural gas has been added as a new item.

In manufacturing items, around 173 new items like conveyer belt, rubber tread, steel cables, tissue paper, wooden splint, have been added, while 135 items like Khandsari, Papad, Video CD-Players, etc., have been dropped.