New rural index shows early signs of recovery from drought-driven slump

appears to be picking up. It’s hard to overstate the importance of the rural economy -- its ups and downs determine broader growth and hold the key to political stability. Tracking rural activity though, is challenging given the dearth of data. The closest proxy --quarterly agricultural growth -- is released with a lag of two months. To fill this gap, Bloomberg Economics has created an India Rural Output Index -- a composite monthly gauge consisting of supply- and demand-side indicators that goes beyond agriculture to get a comprehensive view on the rural economy. The latest signals are encouraging -- pointing to a turnaround from a in 2014 and 2015 and shock from in 2016. Normal rainfall in 2016 and 2017 helped revive activity, and the outlook for another year of good rains bodes well for 2018. In this note, we introduce the rural tracker in detail. Rural Tracker Shows Early Signs of Recovery Nearly two-thirds of India’s population and 70 per cent of its workforce reside in rural areas, which accounts for nearly half the country’s output. A revival in rural activity would increase Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chances of re-election next year. Modi aims to double farmers’ incomes over a seven-year period by 2022. That is proving to be tough, but it has put a spotlight on income gaps -- farmers’ incomes have languished at around one-third those of non-agricultural workers since the early 1980s. Over the last few years and in the budget proposal for fiscal 2019, the government has put a greater focus on empowering farmers and rural households. Among the measures are free cooking gas cylinders, fast tracking the goal of connecting all villages to the electricity grid, agriculture marketing reforms, farm insurance subsidies, and higher support prices for agricultural produce. All of these bode well for the outlook of the rural economy. Rural Tracker Correlates Well With Agriculture GDP The chart above shows the rural tracker has a high correlation with growth, varying between 0.6-0.8 over time. A recovery that started at the end of 2016 was interrupted by demonetisation, which dealt a blow to the largely cash-based informal economy. Rapid remonetization and a record harvest on normal rains in 2017 led to a revival. Rural output growth and its components The rural output index combines seven monthly activity indicators that track the health of the rural economy from the supply and the demand side. Three of the indicators focus on the agricultural economy, and four on the non-agricultural aspect of the rural economy. Agriculture-focused components: • Amount of rainfall: The Southern Oscillation Index, published by the Australian Weather Bureau, is the best proxy for tracking rainfall and consequently agriculture production in India. A sustained value of -7 or lower indicates a likely El-Nino event (drought in India), a sustained value of +7 or higher indicates a La-Nina event (surplus rainfall in India), and a reading in between indicates normal rainfall in India. The value is currently at -1.2, and the latest outlook issued by the bureau suggests normal rainfall during the 2018 monsoon season from June to September.

The correlation with varies over time in a range of 0.5 to 0.7.