TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

GST: Five things govt should now focus on
Business Standard

Nine private power projects shortlisted for bank takeover

It is in line with decision of the central govt to convert stressed assets into 'national assets

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

Banks have shortlisted nine coal-based power projects and are evaluating them for equity purchase and for NTPC to likely operate them subsequently. Of the nine, three major ones were Jindal India Thermal Power’s (JITPL’s) Derang project in Odisha (1,200 megawatt, or Mw); the RattanIndia Power plant in Nashik, Maharashtra (1,350 Mw); and Lanco Infratech’s Babandh 1,320 Mw power project in Odisha, official sources told Business Standard. The move is in line with the recent decision of the central government to convert stressed assets into ‘national ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Nine private power projects shortlisted for bank takeover

It is in line with decision of the central govt to convert stressed assets into 'national assets

It is in line with decision of the central govt to convert stressed assets into 'national assets Banks have shortlisted nine coal-based power projects and are evaluating them for equity purchase and for NTPC to likely operate them subsequently. Of the nine, three major ones were Jindal India Thermal Power’s (JITPL’s) Derang project in Odisha (1,200 megawatt, or Mw); the RattanIndia Power plant in Nashik, Maharashtra (1,350 Mw); and Lanco Infratech’s Babandh 1,320 Mw power project in Odisha, official sources told Business Standard. The move is in line with the recent decision of the central government to convert stressed assets into ‘national ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Nine private power projects shortlisted for bank takeover

It is in line with decision of the central govt to convert stressed assets into 'national assets

Banks have shortlisted nine coal-based power projects and are evaluating them for equity purchase and for NTPC to likely operate them subsequently. Of the nine, three major ones were Jindal India Thermal Power’s (JITPL’s) Derang project in Odisha (1,200 megawatt, or Mw); the RattanIndia Power plant in Nashik, Maharashtra (1,350 Mw); and Lanco Infratech’s Babandh 1,320 Mw power project in Odisha, official sources told Business Standard. The move is in line with the recent decision of the central government to convert stressed assets into ‘national ...

image
Business Standard
177 22