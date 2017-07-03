Nine private power projects shortlisted for bank takeover

It is in line with decision of the central govt to convert stressed assets into 'national assets

Banks have shortlisted nine coal-based power projects and are evaluating them for equity purchase and for NTPC to likely operate them subsequently. Of the nine, three major ones were Jindal India Thermal Power’s (JITPL’s) Derang project in Odisha (1,200 megawatt, or Mw); the RattanIndia Power plant in Nashik, Maharashtra (1,350 Mw); and Lanco Infratech’s Babandh 1,320 Mw power project in Odisha, official sources told Business Standard. The move is in line with the recent decision of the central government to convert stressed assets into ‘national ...

Shreya Jai